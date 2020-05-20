Central District Health Department reports that as of today, May 20, 2020, the number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory is 1,528, and there are 50 deaths. There are 24 cases & 0 deaths in Merrick County, 58 cases & 12 deaths in Hamilton County and 1,446 cases & 38 deaths in Hall County.
Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update
