Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

Today, Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 1,549 total COVID-19 positive cases and 51 deaths. The county breakdown is as follows: Hall 1,465 cases and 39 deaths; Hamilton 58 cases and 12 deaths; and Merrick 26 cases and zero deaths. Hall County ranks 3rd and Hamilton County ranks 15th in the total number of positive COVID-19 cases by county in Nebraska. We continue to see a decrease in the number of new cases on a weekly basis.

Based on the above, CDHD will be advancing to PHASE I Directed Health Measures (DHM) effective June 1, 2020. Some of the measures include:

 gatherings, including gyms and event venues are subject to the 10-person limit.

 salons, barber shops, massage therapy services, and tattoo parlors can reopen. They are limited to 10 patrons. Both workers and patrons must be masked.

 restaurants can reopen for dine-in, up to 50% capacity, with a maximum of six persons per table. Bars remain closed.

 childcare facilities can have up to 15 kids per room/space, subject to the usual staff-to-child ratio.

COVID-19 Nebraska Guidance Documents can be found at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx.

On Friday, May 29th , the National Guard will be testing at Fonner Park. Priority groups for testing include: people over age 65, those with underlying health conditions, those who have symptoms or have been around someone who has tested positive, healthcare workers, and first responders. No preregistration is required as this is not a TestNebraska test event. We currently do not have details related to TestNebraska’s return to the Central District. However, we encourage you to register on the TestNebraska site at testnebraska.com for testing when they return.

For the Holiday Weekend, remember the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Enjoy the great outdoors here in our state, and:

o Do not visit parks if you are sick or were recently exposed to COVID-19.

o Do visit parks that are close to your home.

o Do not visit crowded parks.

o Do stay 6 feet away from others.

o Do not use playgrounds.

o Do not participate in organized activities or sports.