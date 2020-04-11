Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 150 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 12 p.m. today. Merrick County has 2 cases, Hamilton County has 10, and Hall County has 138. Yesterday, we reported a total of 140 lab-confirmed cases.

Tomorrow is a time when families and friends generally come together in celebration. We strongly advise you against coming in contact with anyone other than household members. Stay home. Connect electronically. Do not be a part of spreading the virus to loved ones.

Take a moment to check out our newly created CDHD COVID-19 Dashboard on our website: cdhd.ne.gov. This dashboard will be updated daily.

We have several rough weeks ahead of us, but working together, we are stronger and healthier. In order to give our staff a much-deserved break, we will not be in the office on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Please direct any calls to the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.