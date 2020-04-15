Central District Health Department COVID-19 update

We are deeply saddened to report the COVID-19 related death of a male in his 80’s at a hospital in Hall County. This death brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Central District to five. Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 297 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. Confirmed case to date by county are as follows: Merrick County has 4 cases, Hamilton County has 15, and Hall County has 278.

At this time we report a total of 40 COVID-19 positive tests in staff and residents in the following long term care facilities and home health services: Tabitha, Wedgewood, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House, Good Samaritan in Hall County, and Westfield in Hamilton County.

We have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the healthcare system. We are hopeful that the number of much needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future. Social distancing has been proven to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus and is something everyone can and should do until we advise otherwise.

Please direct any calls to CDHD at 308-385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.