Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

Sadly, we report a COVID-19 related death, a male in his 60’s in a long-term care facility in Aurora, who died 4/15/20. The death brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Central District to six. Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 360 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. Confirmed case to date by county are as follows: Merrick County has 6 cases, Hamilton County has 15, and Hall County has 339.

Yesterday, we listed the long-term care facilities where cases had been reported and incorrectly identified Azria Health Broadwell as “Wedgewood.” We apologize for the error. At this time we report over 40 COVID-19 positive tests in staff and residents in the following long term care facilities and home health services: Tabitha, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House, Azria Health Broadwell Good Samaritan in Hall County, and Westfield Quality Care in Hamilton County.

We have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the healthcare system. We are hopeful that the number of much needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future. Social distancing has been proven to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus and is something everyone can and should do until we advise otherwise.

Please direct any calls to CDHD at 308-385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.