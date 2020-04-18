Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

Central District Health Department (CDHD) sadly reports two new Covid-19 related deaths in the district. A male in his 70’s died on April 15, 2020 at a hospital in Hall County. A male in his 80’s died on April 18, 2020 in a long-term care facility in Hall county. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Central District is 8.

CDHD additionally reports a total of 491 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. This total reflects an increase of 66 cases from yesterday’s total of 425. For the last few days, there have been at least 60 new positive cases each day. The total breakdown by county is Hall: 468; Hamilton: 17; and Merrick: 6.

A new research study shows that a person is likely most contagious before or just when he or she starts feeling symptoms. This is one reason why regular use of masks by the general public can be effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. CDHD advises continued social distancing, staying at home, and if it necessary to leave the house, wearing a well-fitting mask at all times.

The CDHD office will be closed tomorrow. You may leave a message at 308-385-5175, or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645. Office hours for the week of April 19, 2020 are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.