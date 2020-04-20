Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

Central District Health Department (CDHD) sadly reports three new COVID-19 related deaths in the district as follows:

April 17, 2020

A Hamilton County female in her 60’s

April 19, 2020

A Hall County female in her 80’s

A Hall County male resident in his 60’s

CDHD additionally reports a total of 529 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. This total reflects an increase of 28 cases from Saturday’s total of 501. The total breakdown by county is Hall: 505; Hamilton: 18; and Merrick: 6. We expect the numbers to continue to rise in the next 10 days.

CDHD advises continued social distancing, staying at home, and if it is necessary to leave the house, wearing a well-fitting mask at all times.

Office hours for the week of April 19, 2020 are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Call CDHD at 308-385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645.