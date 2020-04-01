Central District Health Department reports a positive case of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-452076 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Central District Health Department | April 1, 2020
This morning, Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a lab-confirmed positive test in a long-term care facility in Hall County. The positive test is in a health care worker. CDHD is currently working with the facility to identify possible exposures and to advise as to prevention measures.

