Central District Health Department reports a positive case of COVID-19 in a long-term care facility

This morning, Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a lab-confirmed positive test in a long-term care facility in Hall County. The positive test is in a health care worker. CDHD is currently working with the facility to identify possible exposures and to advise as to prevention measures.
