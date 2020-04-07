class="post-template-default single single-post postid-453550 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Central District Health Department Update

BY Central District Health Department | April 7, 2020
Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports 78 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 4.30 p.m. today. This includes 2 in Merrick County, 7 in Hamilton County, and 69 in Hall County. Approximately 75 healthcare workers were tested today by the National Guard at Fonner Park, with plans for an additional 75 to be tested tomorrow.

Central District Health Department reminds everyone to clean your hands often, avoid close contact-maintain 6 foot social-distance, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when in public, for example grocery stores; cover coughs and sneezes, and clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

