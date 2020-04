Central District Health Department reports that as of 2:00 p.m. today, April 24, 2020, the number of positive cases confirmed by laboratory is 760 with 21 deaths.

There are 8 cases in Merrick County, 31 cases in Hamilton County and 721 in Hall County. The most recent deaths are a man in his 30’s from Hall County, and a female in her 70’s from Hall County.