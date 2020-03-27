Central District reports COVID-19 death in Hall County

It is with deep sadness that Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a COVID-19-related death of a hospitalized woman with underlying health issues in her 60s in Hall County. This is the third lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 and the first death reported in the Central District.

All identified close contacts will be notified, asked to self-quarantine (stay home) and be actively monitored twice daily by CDHD for fever and respiratory symptoms.

“We have community spread of the COVID-19 virus at this time,” states Anderson. “CDHD is in communication with state officials in regard to issuing a state Directed Health Measure.”

Typical symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath. People who are concerned they may have COVID-19 should self-isolate (have no contact with other people) and call ahead to their primary care provider to be screened over the phone. The provider can evaluate and determine if testing is necessary.

It is very important for our community to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 infection by:

Avoiding close contact with sick people and staying home if you are sick.

Avoiding non-essential travel and staying at home as much as possible.

Avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people.

Keeping space of 6 feet or more between yourself and others.

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze then throw the tissue in the trash, or cough in your sleeve.

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. CDHD’s Covid line (308)385-5175 will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.

CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website eveningwww.cdhd.ne.gov for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.