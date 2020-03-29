Central District reports three new lab confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of six positive cases

Today we report a total of six lab confirmed cases. Our first two cases of Covid-19 were reported on March 26, 2020. We have determined there is community spread and issued a Directed Health Measure for Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties on March 28, 2020.

During the first weeks of COVID-19 spread in the United States, our efforts were directed toward containing the virus; that is reducing the likelihood that we would see cases in our district. Given the highly contagious nature of COVID-19, we knew we could not prevent the virus entirely. Now that we have community spread, our goal is to limit the number of cases at any one time in order to reduce the demand on our healthcare system. By reducing the number of people who have COVID-19 at any one time, we help keep the healthcare demand manageable.

The incubation period (time from exposure to onset of first symptoms) for COVID-19 can be up to 14 days. The symptoms range from no symptoms at all to fever alone or cough or shortness of breath or sore throat or severe fatigue or diarrhea. People with any of these symptoms should self-quarantine for 14 days, and if symptoms worsen, contact their healthcare provider.

There has been community concern for a birthday party held on March 14, 2020 in our district. CDHD reported no positive cases of COVID-19 at that time, and therefore no notice was provided to the public. We urge the community to focus on the fact that the virus is active in our community now and will likely continue to spread. Every one of us has a responsibility to reduce that spread by practicing social distancing and staying home when sick. Refer to DHS 2020-1 (attached) for clarification and further information of the Directed Health Measure issued yesterday.

There is a statewide coronavirus (COVID-19) information line to help answer general questions and share the latest information and resources with Nebraskans to help keep them informed: (402) 552-6645; hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week. CDHD’s Covid line (308)385-5175 will be operational 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend.\

CDHD encourages residents to stay informed by checking CDHD’s website at www.cdhd.ne.gov for local information and updates, as well as links to the state and national websites.