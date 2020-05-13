Central District Health Department reports that as of 1400 hrs. On 13th May there have been 1,442 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its area and 44 deaths. By county, there are 1,368 cases and 35 deaths in Hall County, 53 cases and 9 deaths in Hamilton County, and 21 cases and zero deaths in Merrick County.
Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update
