Central District Health Department COVID-19 Update

BY Central District Health Department | May 13, 2020
Central District Health Department reports that as of 1400 hrs. On 13th May there have been 1,442 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its area and 44 deaths. By county, there are 1,368 cases and 35 deaths in Hall County, 53 cases and 9 deaths in Hamilton County, and 21 cases and zero deaths in Merrick County.

