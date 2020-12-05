Central Nebraska teen died days after being injured in crash

MILLER, Neb. (AP) – Authorities say a 14-year-old central Nebraska boy has died, days after a crash last month that left him critically injured.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that Ely Dehart, of Ansley, died two days after the Nov. 17 crash in rural Buffalo County. Sheriff’s investigators say the boy was driving a pickup truck east on a gravel road north of Miller when he lost control on the crest of a hill.

Investigators say the truck ran off into a ditch and rolled. Authorities say two other teens were also in the front cab of the truck and suffered injuries in the crash. Investigators say none of the teens was wearing a seat belt.