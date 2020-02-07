Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Career Fair March 4th

MARCH 4, 2020 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home (CNVH) is hosting a career fair at the facility on Wednesday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be opportunities to learn about job openings, apply for positions, and interview to become a teammate all in the same day.

CNVH currently has openings for RNs, LPNs, CNAs, medication aides, and food service workers, as well as a pharmacist, switchboard operator, and activity specialist. The facility also employs housekeepers, maintenance workers, administrative and office workers, social workers, and more. Interested parties can learn about current openings and future opportunities at the state-of-the-art facility, as well as benefits offerings including the State of Nebraska’s insurance and retirement plans, tuition assistance, and vacation and holidays.

For anyone interested in becoming a CNA, there will be information on the facility’s CNA class, which pays participants an hourly wage during training, pays for training supplies and the certification exam, and potentially offers a job in the facility upon completion of the training.