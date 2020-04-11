Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

APRIL 10, 2020 (KEARNEY, NEB.) — A member of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home (CNVH) in Kearney has tested positive for COVID-19. Further testing is being conducted in coordination with Two Rivers Public Health Department and the Nebraska National Guard.

Members at the four state veterans homes have been completing daily screenings and having temperatures taken to check for COVID-19 symptoms. After symptoms matching COVID-19 were noted in the CNVH member, the public health department was contacted to complete testing, and the member immediately began isolating in their private room.

Teammates and members who may have previously come into contact with the member are now being screened and tested. All teammates working in the home where the member resides are donning N95 masks, gowns, and face shields. Teammates throughout the rest of the facility are masked per CDC and DHHS long-term care facility guidelines.

“We have been taking COVID-19 very seriously and have implemented policies, procedures, and additional training in all four of our veterans homes to protect our members and teammates,” said NDVA Director John Hilgert. “I want to thank the teammates working in our facilities, who are the frontline workers in the war on this virus and are the heroes helping heroes in a challenging time.”

Protecting the health and safety of the members of the four state veterans’ homes, as well as the teammates who serve them is a top priority for NDVA. The NDVA COVID-19 task force has been coordinating efforts in all four veterans’ homes to limit the chances of contact with the coronavirus. Starting March 11, entry to the facilities was limited to NDVA teammates and medical professionals, who are required to complete a screening upon entry. A “virtual visitor” system has been put in place to keep families connected while access for in-person visits is limited. All non-essential travel outside the facility was postponed and communal dining has been discontinued.