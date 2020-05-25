class="post-template-default single single-post postid-463497 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Chadron State to pay $900K in settlement of Title IX lawsuit | KRVN Radio

Chadron State to pay $900K in settlement of Title IX lawsuit

BY Associated Press | May 25, 2020
Home News Regional News
Chadron State to pay $900K in settlement of Title IX lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State College System will pay $900,000 to settle two lawsuits alleging Chadron State College failed to prevent dating violence that led to a softball player’s 2015 suicide.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Chadron State also will conduct suicide training, review its policies and procedures, establish a scholarship in honor of Fatima Lissette Larios and maintain a memorial on campus commemorating her life for the next decade.

Chadron State President Randy Rhine must also send Larios’ parents a letter of condolence.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: