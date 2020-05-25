Chadron State to pay $900K in settlement of Title IX lawsuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State College System will pay $900,000 to settle two lawsuits alleging Chadron State College failed to prevent dating violence that led to a softball player’s 2015 suicide.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports Chadron State also will conduct suicide training, review its policies and procedures, establish a scholarship in honor of Fatima Lissette Larios and maintain a memorial on campus commemorating her life for the next decade.

Chadron State President Randy Rhine must also send Larios’ parents a letter of condolence.