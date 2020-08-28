class="post-template-default single single-post postid-481823 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Chappell Boy Dies in Apparent Fall From Grain Bin | KRVN Radio

Chappell Boy Dies in Apparent Fall From Grain Bin

BY Dave Strang -- KNEB News | August 28, 2020
Deuel County — A 13 year old Chappell boy died Sunday after an apparent fall from a grain elevator.

According to KNEB’s Dave Strang,  a release from Deuel County Attorney Jonathan Stellar says the Deuel County Sheriff’s Office and Chappell Volunteer ambulance were dispatched to the Frenchman Valley Coop in Chappell just after 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, they located 13 year old Casey Fox, who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office determined that Fox died due to injuries he sustained after climbing a grain bin and falling off of it.

Stellar says the investigation is continuing.

 

