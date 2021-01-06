Charitable Fund of Cozad Close to Reaching Campaign Goal of $71,450

COZAD – Charitable Fund of Cozad is nearing the end of their year long campaign and is five percent away from meeting their 2021 goal of $71,450.00.

The current total is $67,899.93 and need to meet their goal by January 15, 2021.

These year long campaigns impact 18 agencies in the Cozad area who in return help individuals in need.

In 2019, 4,341 individuals were impacted by at least one of the 18 agencies. 659 adults and children were impacted with food assistance. 401 children participated in youth sports programs. 307 children were offered educational opportunities. 106 children were provided new clothes to begin school and 340 individuals were provided services through Holiday Spirit.

If you would like to donate so all 18 agencies are able to provide services to those in the community of Cozad in 2021, you can mail a check or stop by their office at the depot on Highway 30.

Charitable Fund of Cozad PO Box 233 Cozad, NE 69130