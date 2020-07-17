Chase Co Fair & Expo cancels for 2020

The Chase County Fair and Expo has been Canceled for 2020. During the board meeting Thursday July 16th, Chase County Fair Board members unanimously made the decision to cancel 100% of the events during the fair. We want to let the public know that we held out as long as we could in hopes that we would be able to have all of our events, but it became unrealistic under the current Direct Health Measure’s to guarantee public safety.

4-H and FFA events are currently being worked through at this time, but our hope is that our youth have the opportunity to showcase their hard work and talents the week of August 9th.

We will be sending out a full refund to any and all that purchased a ticket for the Chase County Fair. More details regarding ticket refunds will be announced in the coming days.

The Chase County Fair Board would like to thank all of our Sponsors and Patrons. Without you the Chase County Fair would not be what it is. Even though this was a very difficult decision made by the board, we are extremely excited and already working hard towards making the 2021 Chase County Fair the best one yet!

Thank you again!