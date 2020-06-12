(Audio) CHI Health Good Samaritan and St. Francis giving away free masks

Kearney, Neb. — CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will hand out thousands of free protective masks on Sat., June 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. Good Samaritan President Michael Schnieders says it’s a way to thank community members…

Schnieders says Central Nebraska has supported health care workers and hospital staff in many ways over the last few months and the hospitals want to find a way to give back to the communities and contribute to the safety of residents.

Hospital volunteers will deliver masks through open driver-side windows. To ensure social distancing, the public is urged to remain in their vehicles.

Schnieders says the masks, two-ply poly cotton blend, are washable.

The Kearney & Grand Island locations will each have at least 1,000 masks available for distribution. Two thousand masks will also be handed out at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln on Saturday morning.

Drive-through event location:

-Kearney, Neb. — CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31 st St., Parking Lot M, north of the hospital and former CHI Health Clinic, look for the red pop-up tent.

-Grand Island, Neb. — CHI Health St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave., Parking Lot A, south of the hospital’s main doors, look for the tent.