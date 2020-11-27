CHI Health hiring seasonal labor to help with increasing number of patients

Nebraska and Southwest Iowa – CHI Health has created new seasonal job positions to support the recent increase in patients throughout its 14 hopitals. Ideal for college students during holiday break or those wanting to support local health care workers, the paid role is flexible and does not require prior experience.

The patient care assistant position is designed to provide non-clinical assistance to hospital staff during times of increased patient volumes. Example tasks include answering phones, communicating with visitors, distributing and restocking medical inventory and screening employees. All new hires will be trained and provided personal protective equipment.

The rate of pay for the new patient care assistant position is $17 per hour. A high school diploma or GED is preferred, but not required.

“This new role will go a long way toward freeing up our nurses. Now, more than ever, supporting our medical teams is crucial to the health of our communities. We need our nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care providers doing the things only they can do-providing expert medical care to our patients,” said Dr. Cliff Robertson, CEO, CHI Health. “Our new assistants will be helping their friends and neighbors during this historic time. It’s also an incredible learning opportunity for those interested in pursuing careers in the health care field.”

Paid seasonal positions for those with prior health care experience are also available.

Apply for a seasonal job with CHI Health online at: https://www.chihealth.com/en/c areers.html