CHI Health to hosts teachers at virtual mental health assembly

CHI Health is hosting an informative virtual event for Nebraska and southwest Iowa teachers on Tuesday, July 28, from 10 am until noon. A first of its kind, the

mental health assembly, “Inspiring Hope in a Changing Classroom,” is designed to support area educators as they return to the classroom during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“Our teachers will be returning to classrooms very different from the ones they left just five months ago. Navigating the new normal brings with it uncharted territory. As an academic health system, we are hoping to share our learnings and provide an opportunity to come together in support of all our teachers,” says Mike Schnieders, president, CHI Health Good

Samaritan.

During the live video conference, CHI Health infectious disease and mental health experts will

discuss COVID-19 safety precautions, tools to combat student and teacher anxiety, when and how to address tough societal issues and steps for self-care.

“We remain committed to supporting our community, in any way that we can. We are hoping to ease fears and inspire hope as we all take these next steps together,” says Ed Hannon, president, CHI Health St. Francis.

This virtual program is free and open to all who register. By registering and attending the webinar, participants will qualify to win five iPads for their school.

To register or for more information, visit CHIhealth.com/TeacherAssembly.