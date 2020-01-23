class="post-template-default single single-post postid-435321 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Chief Justice: Nebraska courts working to expand public services

BY Associated Press | January 23, 2020
Courtesy/Photo from Nebraska Supreme Court website/ Nebraska Chief Justice Mike Heavican delivers 2020 State of the Judiciary address — https://supremecourt.nebraska.gov/

Lincoln, Neb. — Nebraska’s chief justice says the state’s courts are expanding their public services to protect abused children, keep former prisoners from re-offending and help some counties save money. Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican outlined the accomplishments of the state’s judicial branch in his annual State of the Judiciary address to lawmakers. Heavican says the courts are working to reunite more foster children with parents, help offenders with drug and alcohol addictions, and save money by having clerks serve both district and county courts.

