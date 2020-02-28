Child Care Concerns in Lexington

The Communities for Kids initiative has been created in response to community requests for assistance with shortages of high-quality care and education programs. These shortages impact both children’s development and pose a challenge for the community to attract and retain a viable workforce for the future.

Shonna Werth, the Assistant Vice President of Early Childhood Programs for the Nebraska Children’s and Families Foundation, spoke with the RRN about how they child care issues may affect recruitment to Lexington:

Communities for Kids partners with communities’ public and private entities to support and coordinate planning for access to high-quality care and education for all children birth through eight. These partnerships are customized to address each community’s unique assets and needs – so each community can grow and prosper well into the future.

A recent survey sent out to Lexington employers and residents alarmed Werth, as she adds here:

Nebraska Children and Families Foundation provides expertise and coordination to support communities using a collective impact approach which includes:

Engaging stakeholders in identifying the strengths and gaps of the current whole-child, early care and education resources in their community.

Utilizing informed decision making to determine strategies and desired outcomes most relevant to meeting the priority needs identified in the community assessment.

Connecting communities with resources, including other communities through peer learning networks regarding research, best practices, implementation, quality measures, financing, etc.

