Child, caretaker walking by road hit and killed in Nebraska | KRVN Radio

Child, caretaker walking by road hit and killed in Nebraska

BY Associated Press | May 31, 2020
FRIEND, Neb. (AP) – The Nebraska State Patrol says an 11-year-old child and his caretaker were hit and killed by a truck as they walked along a road in southeastern Nebraska.

The patrol says the crash happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in Friend, killing Isaac Speece, of Friend, and his 53-year-old caretaker, Crystal Gerdes, of Milford. Investigators say the boy, who used a wheelchair, was being accompanied by Gerdes and both were on the southbound lane of the street when a northbound pickup crossed into the southbound lanes and hit them.

Isaac was rushed to a local hospital, where he died. Gerdes was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 76-year-old driver was not hurt.

