Children Invited To Imagine & Explore at October 3 Transportation Celebration

LEXINGTON – Kids’ imaginations will have a chance to soar on Saturday, October 3, at the Orthman Community YMCA’s Transportation Celebration event.

More than 30 trucks and vehicles will park at the Lexington airport that day for kids to climb aboard and experience what it’s like to operate large machines. Vehicles include a combine, firetruck, ambulance, police car, helicopter, bucket truck, motorcycle, bus, tow truck and many more.

Orthman YMCA Executive Director Riley Gruntorad said this is the fourth year for the event, and more than 600 people attended last year. “This is such a fun event for kids of all ages to experience seeing vehicles up close and to unleash their imaginations as they pretend to drive something they may have never seen or have only seen driving down the road,” Gruntorad said.

The event also offers local companies the opportunity to showcase their businesses. Event sponsors are Downey Drilling Inc., TL Sund Contractors Inc., JMS Millwright & Repair, Complete Underground LLC, Culligan, Tyson, Mac’s Short Stop, Change Clothing and Amy’s Bakery.

New activities at the event this year include trike races (free) and color your own t-shirt by Change Clothing ($8-$10). Back by popular demand will be appearances by Optimus Prime and Bumble Bee Transformers along with train rides ($2 per ride).

The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Jim Kelly Field Lexington Airport. The cost is $3 per person for adults and children ages 3 and older. Madeline’s Café & Bakery will sell coffee and pastries during the event, and the YMCA will have a food cart available featuring a ribeye steak sandwich meal for $6 or a grilled cheese meal for $4 ($1 more to spice it up).

Masks are encouraged at the event, and hand sanitizer will be available at each vendor.

For more information on the event, please visit the website at www.orthmanymca.org or the Orthman Community YMCA’s Facebook page.

The YMCA is dedicated to strengthening the community through programs focused on youth

development, healthy living and social responsibility. For more information about the Y, visit www.orthmanymca.org or call at (308) 324-1970.