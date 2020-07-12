Children seriously injured when stolen car crashed in SUV

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Police say several people – including two children – were seriously injured when a stolen car being chased by western Iowa police slammed into another vehicle in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Omaha World-Herald reports incident began Thursday evening, when police in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tried to stop a stolen car. Police say the car sped away with police in pursuit. The car at some point crossed the Missouri River into Omaha, ran a red light and crashed into a sport utility vehicle.

The impact caused two children – ages 12 and 2 – in the SUV’s back seat to be thrown out of the vehicle. The SUV’s 18-year-old driver and the driver of the stolen car also suffered broken bones in the crash.