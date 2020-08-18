Chris Sayre and American Folk Music at Soda Fountain Sundae

Kearney, Neb., Aug. 17, 2020 – The Archway in Kearney, Nebraska, will present musical performer Chris Sayre, in a program called American Folk Music on Sunday, August 23 at 2:30 in the Archway Event Room.

In this program, Chris Sayre explores the rich diversity of folk music that has been part of Nebraska’s heritage from the time it was a territory until the present day. Performing on concertina, dulcimer, guitar, mandolin, and musical saw, Sayre invites his audiences to enjoy the music of a variety of ethnic groups that have called Nebraska home.

“Our flexible seating will enable us to observe social distancing in the Archway’s event room for this performance,” says the Archway’s Event Coordinator Jill Epley. “So, seating will be limited. We encourage everyone to arrive early so that they can reserve their seats and we can adjust the seating arrangement as needed. We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable.”

Following Chris Sayre’s performance, root beer floats will be served. The performance is free. Donations for sodas are welcome.

Support for the Archway’s Soda Fountain Sundaes comes from Humanities Nebraska, First National Bank of Omaha and Jim and Kathleen McKenzie.

Since prehistoric times, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once known as the Great Platter River Road, has served as a migratory route across the continent. From the Oregon Trail era to today, the Archway’s family friendly exhibit brings the story of the Great Platte River Road to life. Walk the pioneer trails. See the Pony Express. Experience the Transcontinental Railroad. Hear stories of the Lincoln Highway. Both entertaining and educational, The Archway is a must-see adventure for visitors of all ages.