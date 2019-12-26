Christmas Eve incident damages Nebraska prison housing unit

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-429018 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
BY Associated Press | December 26, 2019
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Inmates at a Lincoln prison damaged a housing unit during a Christmas Eve disturbance after staff confiscated food and homemade alcohol. A Nebraska Department of Corrections spokeswoman said about 14 inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center broke furniture, cracked a window and disabled surveillance cameras.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the incident began  about 7 p.m. Tuesday and that some inmates returned to their cells as directed at the start. Prison staff locked down the facility and called in an emergency response team to resolve the incident.

Center Director Scott Frakes said no staff or inmates were injured.

 

 

 

