Christmas star re-lit at Nebraska courthouse after years off

COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) – A star that once shown brightly at the top of a Nebraska courthouse was re-lit Thursday after maintenance crews found the star and

refurbished it. The Columbus Telegram reports that the star had remained off until a few days ago, when someone found it collecting dirt, sleet, snow, rain

and ice on the roof after years of neglect.

The courthouse’s lead maintenance worker began work to make the star viable again. Platte County Emergency Manager Tim Hofbauer says re-lighting the star seemed like a good idea.