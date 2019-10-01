City of Fairfield Receives USDA Funding for Street Replacement Project

USDA Rural Development Nebraska State Director Karl Elmshaeuser today announced that $100,000 will be utilized for street replacement in the city of Fairfield.

“Today’s funding will replace the street infrastructure and the city’s sewer line that was impacted,” said Elmshaeuser. “Transportation is important to rural towns. Once the street project is completed, Fairfield will have a long-lasting sewer line and updated streets.”

The streets will be gravel surfaced in preparation for concrete and asphalt paving. After completion of the project, the streets will be in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and feature detectable warning panels on all corners.

Elmshaeuser’s announcement is in coordination with U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Deputy Under Secretary of Rural Development Donald “DJ” LaVoy’s announcement that USDA is investing $139 million in 56 projects to improve community facilities and provide essential services for 3.3 million rural residents in 23 states.

USDA is making the investments through the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program. Interested parties should contact their USDA Rural Development Nebraska Community Facilities Program Specialist for information about additional funding, application procedures and eligibility details. Also see the Community Facilities Direct Loan Program Guidance Book for Applicants, a detailed overview of the application process.

“Modern, accessible and reliable community infrastructure, public safety facilities, schools and health facilities are essential components to strong and prosperous communities,” LaVoy said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is committed to being a strong partner in building and modernizing these facilities in rural America, because we believe that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”

More than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities program funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.

USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.