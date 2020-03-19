City of Grand Island operational changes

Grand Island, Neb. (3/20/20) –The following supplemental information is provided concerning the
operation of City of Grand Island departments and offices:
CITY HALL: Until further notice, city offices at City Hall are available to the public by telephone and
email. Public entry at City Hall must be arranged prior to arrival. Telephone numbers and email
addresses for City Departments are provided on the City’s web page (www.grand-island.com)
and telephone numbers can be found in local telephone directories in the government section.
POLICE: The Grand Island Police Department and the Law Enforcement Center will observe their
regular public admission hours until Monday, March 23, 2020. Effective March 23, the Law
Enforcement Center (LEC) at 111 Public Safety Drive, and Grand Island Police impound yard will
be reducing public admission hours, and will be open from noon (12 pm) until 4 pm Monday
through Friday. Business hour phone calls will remain as normal from 8 am until 5 pm. These
office hours at the LEC will also be used by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
OUTDOOR RENTALS AND PROGRAMS: All recreation programs, facility rentals, leagues, and events
will be postponed or cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check future updates as
additional cancellations may extend beyond March 29 th .)
PARKS: Park restrooms are still closed for the winter and will remain closed until further notice. City
parks and trails are open. We recommend using public parks in a manner that social distancing
is possible. At this time we discourage the use of playgrounds as it is not practical to sanitize all
the city park equipment on a regular basis.
HEARTLAND PUBLIC SHOOTING PARK (HPSP): All tournaments and events have been postponed or
cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check back for updates as additional cancellations
may extend beyond March 29 th .) The shooting park will be open to individuals by appointment
only. Please call HPSP before you arrive for facility use instructions. 308-385-5048
JACKRABBIT RUN GOLF COURSE: All tournaments and events have been postponed or cancelled
through March 29, 2020. (Please check back for future updates as additional cancellations may
extend beyond March 29 th .) The golf course will be open to individuals by appointment only.
Patrons should call Jackrabbit Run before you arrive for facility use instructions. 308-385-5340
CITY CEMETERY: City Cemetery staff will be available by appointment only 7:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday
thru Saturday. Please call before you arrive. 308-385-5359.
SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION: Online summer program registration begins April 4 th . Refunds
will be issued if future programs are cancelled due to COVID-19.