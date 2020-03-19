City of Grand Island operational changes

Grand Island, Neb. (3/20/20) –The following supplemental information is provided concerning the

operation of City of Grand Island departments and offices:

CITY HALL: Until further notice, city offices at City Hall are available to the public by telephone and

email. Public entry at City Hall must be arranged prior to arrival. Telephone numbers and email

addresses for City Departments are provided on the City’s web page (www.grand-island.com)

and telephone numbers can be found in local telephone directories in the government section.

POLICE: The Grand Island Police Department and the Law Enforcement Center will observe their

regular public admission hours until Monday, March 23, 2020. Effective March 23, the Law

Enforcement Center (LEC) at 111 Public Safety Drive, and Grand Island Police impound yard will

be reducing public admission hours, and will be open from noon (12 pm) until 4 pm Monday

through Friday. Business hour phone calls will remain as normal from 8 am until 5 pm. These

office hours at the LEC will also be used by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.

OUTDOOR RENTALS AND PROGRAMS: All recreation programs, facility rentals, leagues, and events

will be postponed or cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check future updates as

additional cancellations may extend beyond March 29 th .)

PARKS: Park restrooms are still closed for the winter and will remain closed until further notice. City

parks and trails are open. We recommend using public parks in a manner that social distancing

is possible. At this time we discourage the use of playgrounds as it is not practical to sanitize all

the city park equipment on a regular basis.

HEARTLAND PUBLIC SHOOTING PARK (HPSP): All tournaments and events have been postponed or

cancelled through March 29, 2020. (Please check back for updates as additional cancellations

may extend beyond March 29 th .) The shooting park will be open to individuals by appointment

only. Please call HPSP before you arrive for facility use instructions. 308-385-5048

JACKRABBIT RUN GOLF COURSE: All tournaments and events have been postponed or cancelled

through March 29, 2020. (Please check back for future updates as additional cancellations may

extend beyond March 29 th .) The golf course will be open to individuals by appointment only.

Patrons should call Jackrabbit Run before you arrive for facility use instructions. 308-385-5340

CITY CEMETERY: City Cemetery staff will be available by appointment only 7:30 am – 4:00 pm Monday

thru Saturday. Please call before you arrive. 308-385-5359.

SUMMER PROGRAM REGISTRATION: Online summer program registration begins April 4 th . Refunds

will be issued if future programs are cancelled due to COVID-19.