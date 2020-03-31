City of Kearney COVID-19 Response Update: March 31

The City of Kearney is joining many other businesses and government offices that have decided to make changes in their working environment and operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is of paramount importance to us that the services and operations citizens depend upon are available, while at the same time we know we must keep our employees and our citizens healthy.

As of March 31, 2020, the following are updates in operations from various City Departments:

City Clerk, Lauren Brandt, (308) 233-3216

Kearney City Council will host a Special City Council meeting on Friday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. To access this meeting please use the following information:

Using GoToMeeting (no account/subscription/payment required):

• View from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofKearney

• View through the GoToMeeting App: 773-693-677 (known as the Meeting ID)

• Listen to audio only through your phone: 1-224-501-3412

Access Code: 773-693-677 followed by the pound or hash sign

Information Technology; Nate Mollring, (308) 234-8082

Kearney Public Library has installed a dedicated WiFi for the public that covers the west parking lot. Also, WiFi is available at Kearney Public Library in the North and East parking areas. In addition, the following locations have low strength/bandwidth WiFi near the main building at each location:

Baldwin Park

Centennial Pool

Harmon Park Activity Center

Memorial Ball Field

Patriot Park

West Lincoln Park

Yanney Park

Kearney Public Library; Matthew Williams, (308) 233-3280

To ensure the health and safety of library staff and citizens, Kearney Public Library will remain closed through May 10, 2020. The book drop will remain closed and we will not be accepting returns. No fines will accrue during the closing.

We will continue our online presence, including the online catalog and online databases, as well as access to Overdrive and RBdigital for eBooks and downloadable audio books. Phone access for staff help will also be available. Staff will also be creating more online activities for the public using our YouTube channel and Facebook.