City of Lexington implements comprehensive Coronavirus response

In addition to the health advisories already issued by the City (and practically everyone else), as of March 16, 2020, until further notice, the City of Lexington has limited, restricted, and temporarily closed several functions. For everyone’s safety and health, these measures are in line with recommendations from state and federal Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control. The City will be continually evaluating the situation and issue updates as necessary.

City Hall, 406 E 7th Street (west entrance)

The City Hall lobby is closed, which mainly affects visitors who access the Utilities and Building Departments. The drive-through lane on the west side of the building is still open, and you can even walk-through if on foot. Call 308-324-2341 weekdays 8-5 to talk with City personnel. Updates will also be posted on the City’s website and Facebook page.

Police, 406 E 7th Street (east entrance)

The Police lobby will have more reduced access, instructions will be posted at the entrance. Call 308-324-2317 to contact the Police Department 8-5 weekdays. Also check the LPD Facebook page for posted updates.

Lexington Public Library, 907 N Washington Street

The Library is closed to the public. That includes meetings scheduled by outside organizations that use our meeting rooms. Fines for late book returns will be waived, although you can still drop off materials in the alley book drop. If you’ve been considering signing up for e-books, now might be a good time, and can be accessed through the “Overdrive” section of the Library website (www.lexingtonlilbrary.org). The Library also posts updates on their Facebook page. Daytime staff are reporting to work and you can call with questions 9-5 weekdays at 308-324-2151.

Grand Generation Center, 407 E 6th Street

The GGC is closed and all programs and activities are cancelled/postponed until further notice. That includes meetings scheduled by outside organizations. We are still offering home-delivered meals (Meals on Wheels) and allowing all GGC participants to have their meals delivered or available for pickup during this time. Please call by 10 AM or the day before (if possible) when requesting home delivery or pickup. Call 308-324-2498 or check Facebook for updates.

Glenn Hawks Community Service Building, 801 W Vine Street

The yard is open during business hours, 9-5 weekdays. The Service Building will have restricted access at the entryway. City personnel will continue to maintain Streets, Water and Sewer throughout the City.

Dawson County Opportunity Center, 1501 Plum Creek Parkway

There are several non-City occupants at the Opportunity Center, each with their own response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Early Learning Academy (pre-school), as all of Lexington Public Schools, is closed for a minimum of two weeks. Expect restrictions, reductions and closures to be decided by individual Opportunity Center organizations. You are advised to call ahead before attempting to meet with anyone face-to-face.

Optimist Recreation Complex, 13th & Airport Road

The Hitting Building and Lexington Fieldhouse are closed. All activities at are cancelled or suspended until further notice. Updates will be posted here and/or at the Lexington Parks & Rec Facebook page. For more information or questions call Ann Luther, 308-325-5277 or Jake Saulsbury, 308-746-3543.