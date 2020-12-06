class="post-template-default single single-post postid-500782 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
City of Omaha to appeal judge’s dismissal of protest cases | KRVN Radio

City of Omaha to appeal judge’s dismissal of protest cases

BY Associated Press | December 6, 2020
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – The city of Omaha’s top prosecutor says he will appeal a judge’s dismissal of cases against 25 protesters arrested during a demonstration opposing racial injustice last summer.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that City Prosecutor Matt Kuhse plans to appeal the dismissal, arguing that the city ordinance shot down by a Douglas County judge last week as unconstitutional is different from a similar St. Louis law earlier found to be unconstitutional.

In the Omaha case, Hendrix ruled that Omaha’s ordinance prohibiting the obstruction of a highway or street is “overly broad” and “clearly regulates protected speech.”

