Classes cancelled at NCTA on Friday, followed by Spring Break

BY NCTA | March 12, 2020
The NCTA Campus in Curtis has cancelled classes for Friday, March 13 and from March 16 to 23.  Spring Break is March 23 to 29.

 

The campus will remain open, however,

including housing and dining services

until the end of Spring Break.

 

 

A letter was issued Thursday to the NCTA Community

from NCTA Interim Dean Kelly Bruns

and University Vice President Mike Boehm

 

 

“As the spread of COVID-19 continues rapidly, we are taking several additional steps

to help protect the NCTA community and our broader community.”

 

Click here for the letter.

