Clay Co. takes steps to maintain services while limiting contact

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Clay County announces that due to the impacts and concerns of COVID-19 spread county leaders that the need to protect our staff and customers from a potential contact with a person who was unknowingly exposed to COVID-19 and is unintentionally spreading the virus. Effective immediately Clay County is locking the exterior doors of all county owned facilities. Elected officials and staff will remain at work for normal business hours to provide all county services.

Residents and customers who have a business need at the Clay County Court House or other county facilities are asked to call the department they need assistance from or to work with. Each department is set up to resolve most business needs for residents online at their County Department Websites. Our staff will be able guide any resident who needs additional assistance, in addition to what the websites for each department allow, so that our customers can complete their mission. Residents can find a listing of departments and their phone numbers on the Clay County website: https://claycounty.ne.gov/.

Customers who need direction from the courts are encouraged to check with their attorneys, or the state courts websites.

We ask residents to help our communities return to normal operations sooner than later, by following the guidelines established by our Governor’s Emergency Declaration and the guidance from our partners at South Heartland District Health Departments. If you travel outside of the US and are coming from a ski trip, or from a business or pleasure trip to the coast, check with South Heartland District Health Department: https://southheartlandhealth.org/public-health-data/corona-virus.html to see how you should protect others around you at work and home.

Clay County has no confirmed cases, but we as citizens must do our part to prevent that. This virus is continuing to spread because people are not following the directions of their state governments and the local health districts. We as citizens can make the difference and stop this virus before it begins to kill more people. Self-quarantine as directed, wash your hands, cough or sneeze into a tissue and throw it away or into your elbow as an alternative, don’t go to work if you have the potential of exposing others or if you are ill. Follow your local, regional and state officials. There is a Health Emergency in our state and our Governor has made it very clear that he is giving us the tools to beat this virus. We as community members just must be responsible and act accordingly.

Residents with questions on how to obtain county services in these new working conditions can call the Clay County Clerk’s office at 402-762-3463.