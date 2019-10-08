Clay County fatality in SUV-truck crash

Clay County, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol says a fatality occurred in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. At approximately 4:10 p.m., the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the collision on Highway 74 one-and-a-half miles west of Fairfield. A westbound SUV collided with a straight truck also traveling westbound. The straight truck was slowed and preparing to turn south into a field entrance.

The driver of the SUV died as a result of the collision. A rear-facing infant passenger was transported by ambulance to Mary Lanning Hospital. The infant’s condition is not known at this time. The driver of the straight truck was also taken to Mary Lanning for treatment of minor injuries. Names of those involved are not being released at this time, pending the notification of family members.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Fairfield Fire and Resue, Clay Center Fire and Rescue, Nebraska State Patrol, Clay County Highway Department, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.