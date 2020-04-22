Cloth face masks needed by Nebraska health care workers

Lincoln, Nebraska — To help in the fight against COVID-19, the Nebraska Health Care Association is collecting 5,000 cloth face masks by Friday, April 24, to distribute to Nebraska nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospice agencies.

If you have immediate access to two-ply cloth masks that are clean and washable, please bring them to a drop-off site at 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, in Lincoln by 5 pm on Friday, April 24. Drop off hours are 8 am to 5 pm.

Those wanting to help are urged to package five masks per zippered sandwich bag and drop them in the bin.

Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.