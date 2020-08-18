Clusters of COVID-19 Cases Identified in Custer County

Between August 1 and August 17, 2020, Loup Basin Public Health Department (LBPHD) was notified of 38 new COVID-19 positive cases throughout the district. Of those new cases, 17 reside in Custer County. Through contact tracing, LBPHD has identified at least 5 different “clusters”. A cluster is a location or event that has multiple confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with it.

As community spread continues, LBPHD, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Pete Ricketts, and other local health departments, along with many additional statewide partners, continue to stress the importance of following the guidelines listed below:

Practice strict social distancing – avoid large groups and gatherings

Wash your hands

Wear masks in public settings

Know your personal risk

Stay home – especially if you are sick or have been exposed to a known COVID-19 person

Get tested – if you have been exposed or have symptoms, seek free COVID-19 testing via TestNebraska.com or contact your primary care physician.

Limiting the potential for COVID-19 spread is essential as students head back to school and the state looks ahead to fall.

If you have questions/concerns about a possible exposure, please call LBPHD at 308-346-5795.