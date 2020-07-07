CNPPID: July Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors approved a budget revision at Monday’s July board meeting for a new remote terminal unit (RTU) near Midway lake and governor upgrades for the Jeffrey, Johnson No. 1 and Johnson No. 2 hydroplants.

The new RTU will be on Central’s Supply Canal and will add additional information to the District’s vast amount of operations data. Central has more than 75 RTUs installed across the system, which allows the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to monitor and control canal levels remotely from the Gothenburg Control Center.

The board awarded a bid to American Governor Solutions of Maynardsville, Tenn., for $345,298 for governor upgrades to the three supply canal hydroplants. The governor is the major control component of the generator that regulates all of its water and electrical aspects and is responsible for reacting to changing load conditions. The current technology used for the governor devices is nearly two decades old, and due for upgrades.

