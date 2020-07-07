CNPPID: July Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) — The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors approved a budget revision at Monday’s July board meeting for a new remote terminal unit (RTU) near Midway lake and governor upgrades for the Jeffrey, Johnson No. 1 and Johnson No. 2 hydroplants.
The new RTU will be on Central’s Supply Canal and will add additional information to the District’s vast amount of operations data. Central has more than 75 RTUs installed across the system, which allows the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system to monitor and control canal levels remotely from the Gothenburg Control Center.
The board awarded a bid to American Governor Solutions of Maynardsville, Tenn., for $345,298 for governor upgrades to the three supply canal hydroplants. The governor is the major control component of the generator that regulates all of its water and electrical aspects and is responsible for reacting to changing load conditions. The current technology used for the governor devices is nearly two decades old, and due for upgrades.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
- Civil Engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy is at elevation 3,251.7 feet above sea level, or 78.4 percent capacity and dropping quickly as irrigation demands grow. Inflows to the lake are currently around 600 cubic feet per second (cfs) while outflow is holding steady around 3,750 cfs. Thulin roughly estimated that the lake could possibly drop up to 15 feet from current levels, if high irrigation demands continue through the end of the season. Currently, about 450 cfs of that outflow is being released to the river from the Environmental Account.
- Irrigation Division Manager Dave Ford said the irrigation division is in its third of six runs for the irrigation season. High demands for water, especially on the E-65 canal system, required the use of water stored in Elwood. Ford also stated that the Phelps Canal is carrying about 600 cfs, which is near the canal’s peak flow in recent years.
- The board approved a meeting schedule for the remainder of 2020 and 2021.