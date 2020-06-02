CNPPID June 1 board meeting summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors quickly moved through an abbreviated agenda at Monday’s monthly board meeting.

The board approved a budget revision for $55,000 for construction of a new building at the Elwood pump station originally budgeted in 2019. Work is underway on the building.

Also at Monday’s board meeting:

• Civil engineer Tyler Thulin reported that Lake McConaughy was at elevation 3257.3 feet above sea level, with 1.52 million acre-feet in storage. Inflows to the lake have been around 1,150 cubic feet per second, while outflows have remained higher around 2,700 cfs. Approximately 1,000 cfs of releases are from the Environmental Account managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for habitat enhancement downstream. The EA releases will end this week.

• Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said the first scheduled run of irrigation season begins next Monday, June 8. Elwood Reservoir was filled to elevation 2,597.0 for irrigation uses, while consultants continue studying seepage near the pump station.

• Irrigation Operations and Maintenance Assistant Supervisor Dusty Way reported precipitation levels in the irrigated area since April 1 are as follows: 4.5 inches at Elwood Reservoir; 4.65 inches at Bertrand; 4.82 inches at Holdrege; and 8.91 inches at Minden.

• Senior Land Administrator Luke Ritz presented some options for improving management of common areas at Johnson Lake. Ritz will be working with area associations to continue developing these opportunities for the common areas to balance uses and better serve lake residents’ desires.

• A total of 203.5 acres of water rights transfers were approved for the 2020 irrigation season.

• General Manager Devin Brundage noted administrative office staff have begun a gradual return to business as usual beginning today, June 1. Some staff are still working remotely, and the office remains closed to the public in order to help protect employees and assist in the ongoing effort in Nebraska to keep the spread of the virus under control.