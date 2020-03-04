CNPPID March Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors at Monday’s monthly meeting approved a new location on Central property for a grass and tree dump for residents of Johnson Lake.
The new site is along the E-65 canal near the Johnson Lake Sanitary and Improvement District building. This site is intended to be used only for disposal of grass clippings and tree branches during 2020, while Central employees work with Johnson Lake Development, Inc. to find a permanent future location.
The board also voted to approve a services contract for $55,831 with Johnson Lake Development, Inc., which helps provide assistance for communications, operation of the yard waste landfill, contracted sanitation disposal service and mowing services.
Also at the board meeting:
- Hydraulic Project Operations Manager Cory Steinke reported that Lake McConaughy is at elevation 3256.8 feet above sea level, a volume of 1.5 million acre-feet (85 percent capacity). Steinke reported that inflows to the lake are approximately 1,490 cubic feet per second (cfs), while outflows are around 1,700 cfs, which includes water that is currently being released by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from the Environmental Account in Lake McConaughy for spring bird migration.
- The board approved a purchase requisition for $162,823.61 to Van Diest Supply Co., of McCook for herbicides and related chemicals.
- The board approved an agreement with Dickinson Land Surveyors, Inc., for professional land surveying in the K-1 Cabin Area at Lake McConaughy.
- The board approved a contract amendment for an additional $160,400 with Mead & Hunt for additional engineering and hydrologic services related to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission dam safety investigations, as well as a related budget amendment in the amount of $96,400.