CNPPID March Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District’s board of directors at Monday’s monthly meeting approved a new location on Central property for a grass and tree dump for residents of Johnson Lake.

The new site is along the E-65 canal near the Johnson Lake Sanitary and Improvement District building. This site is intended to be used only for disposal of grass clippings and tree branches during 2020, while Central employees work with Johnson Lake Development, Inc. to find a permanent future location.

The board also voted to approve a services contract for $55,831 with Johnson Lake Development, Inc., which helps provide assistance for communications, operation of the yard waste landfill, contracted sanitation disposal service and mowing services.

Also at the board meeting: