CNPPID May Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors discussed proposals from two engineering firms for investigations at Elwood Reservoir to study causes of and remedies to an area of seepage near the Carl T. Curtis Pump Station.

After much discussion, the board approved a bid from RJH Consultants, Inc. of Meridian, Colorado. RJH will be studying soil conditions and using geotechnical investigations to analyze the situation and make recommendations and identify costs for potential solutions.

RJH intends to collect data on soil conditions, conduct pump and seepage tests, and install monitoring wells. Other aspects of the study will include surveying the area involved and testing of results in a lab.

Hydraulic Operations Manager Cory Steinke said the extensive and detailed study will be designed to isolate the source of the seepage and develop either construction or operational solutions to the problem. He added that while the seepage diminished after Central reduced the volume of water in the reservoir, this project will ensure the continued safe operation of the facility.

The study could cost up to $148,200 over a 22-week period. In a related action, the board approved a budget amendment of $270,000 which includes funds for repairs if the study determines such action is needed.

Also at Monday’s meeting (conducted via videoconference):