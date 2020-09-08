CNPPID: September Board Meeting Summary

(HOLDREGE, Neb.) – The Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District board of directors met Tuesday for its monthly board meeting. Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford said all of the irrigation canal head gates have been closed for the season, and the draw-down of canals and pipelines has started.

Ford also noted that precipitation during the 2020 growing season (April 1 to Sept. 30) so far is only slightly higher than the driest year on record. Including the most recent showers, only 10.14 inches of rain has been recorded at the Holdrege gauge this year. The driest growing season period, according to District records, was in 2012, with a total of 10.13 inches of precipitation.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting: