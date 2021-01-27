CNPPID to lower Johnson Lake water level

Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District will begin lowering the Johnson Lake water level in preparation for a maintenance project at the J-2 hydroplant that will begin around March 3rd.

The water level is expected to drop about five feet, during which time residents are warned to stay off the ice due to fluctuating water levels.

While the lake is down, Central is suggesting cabin-owners who may wish to perform shoreline maintenance to contact both the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Central to obtain necessary permits for those projects. Central encourages land owners to initiate the permit process at their earliest convenience to avoid project delays. Central Land Administrator Dustin Ehlers can be contacted at 308-991-9778 with any permitting questions.