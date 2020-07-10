Coalition Comes Together to Improve Rural Broadband Infrastructure

Minnesota-based farm cooperative Land O’ Lakes announced it has brought together 49 organizations to form the American Connection Project Broadband Coalition.

The Hagstrom Report says the coalition’s goal is to “advocate for public and private sector investment to bring high-speed infrastructure to rural areas.” Each of the organizations will contribute some of their resources to help improve access to remote education, health and mental services, job opportunities, and more.

Land O’ Lakes says the goal is to connect and lift all American communities through access to modern digital technology. Beth Ford, President and CEO of Land O’ Lakes, says farmers, business owners, and even school children are often on the wrong side of the digital divide in America, a problem that’s only gotten worse since COVID-19 began.

“This isn’t just a rural issue,” Ford says. “The American Connection Project Broadband Coalition represents a mix of companies from technology, health care, ag, and more, who understand the ramifications of our country’s broken internet infrastructure. They have the willingness and expertise to help address this need.” The coalition does admit bringing America’s digital divide to an end is a costly goal, but the groups “firmly believe it is worth the investment.”