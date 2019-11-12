Cocaine, Pot Uncovered During Weekend NSP Traffic Stop Near Brady

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a California man and seized cocaine and marijuana found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Brady over the past weekend.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, a trooper saw an eastbound Nissan Rogue speeding near mile marker 200. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected indicators of criminal activity, and a search uncovered 2.2 pounds of cocaine hidden under the spare tire and 1.5 pounds of marijuana concealed in a box filled with spray foam.

The driver, Arnold Rodriguez, 44, of Modesto, California, was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp.

Rodriguez was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.