class="post-template-default single single-post postid-467598 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Colorado Man Arrested for Child Enticement | KRVN Radio

Colorado Man Arrested for Child Enticement

BY Nebraska State Patrol | June 16, 2020
Home News Regional News
Colorado Man Arrested for Child Enticement
Courtesy/Lincoln County Sheriff's Office -- Tyler Norton.

North Platte, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Investigators have arrested a Colorado man following an investigation into electronic enticement of a child.

On Monday, investigators arrested Tyler Norton, 26, of Evans, Colorado after he arranged a meeting for sexual activity with what he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Norton had been actually been communicating with an undercover NSP investigator.

When Norton arrived for the arranged meeting Monday at a gas station in North Platte, he was arrested for enticement by electronic communications. He was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: